By Anshuman Daga and Abhishek Vishnoi
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 26 India's biggest
airline IndiGo is set to file a prospectus next week for a
domestic stock market listing, which is expected to raise as
much as $400 million, according to three sources with knowledge
of the matter.
IndiGo, owned by hospitality and travel company InterGlobe
Enterprises, is aiming to win approval from India's market
regulator in August, before hitting the market later in the
year, one of the sources said.
The timing of the market debut will, however, depend on
market conditions, the source said.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
IndiGo, founded in 2006, has used its low-cost model to stay
profitable and become India's largest airline in a market
enjoying strong growth in passenger numbers, but where most
carriers lose money because of tough competition and high costs.
IndiGo has picked Citigroup, Kotak Investment Banking,
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase as lead
managers for the listing, as well as UBS and Barclays
, two of the sources said.
The listing will include the sale of a mixture of primary
and secondary shares, one of the sources said.
IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The airline, which flies a single family of narrow-body
planes, now carries one in three of India's air travellers.
In October, it made a provisional order for 250 Airbus
A320neo jets - the largest-ever single order for Airbus aircraft
by number of jets - as it seeks to capture a bigger slice of
India's fast-growing aviation market.
The order has not yet been finalised but is expected to be
completed before the end of this year, industry sources say. The
carrier has already placed firm orders for a total of 280 Airbus
A320-family jets, of which it has taken delivery of 100.
Founded by travel entrepreneur Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh
Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways, IndiGo
specialises in placing large orders for jets and selling them on
to lessors before renting them back to reduce capital costs.
It has denied that the sale-and-leaseback model is the main
driver of its profits, which stand out against chronic losses in
the rest of the country's airline sector.
