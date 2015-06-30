June 30 India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates the country's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering to list on the domestic stock market.

InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement the initial public offering would include fresh equity of up to 12.7 billion rupees ($199.64 million) and the sale of up to 30.15 million shares by some of its shareholders.

Banking sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday the listing is expected to raise around $400 million in total. ($1 = 63.6151 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Anand Basu)