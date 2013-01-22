LONDON Jan 22 British Airways is in talks with
India's biggest carrier, IndiGo, over a ticketing and baggage
sharing agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the
discussions said on Tuesday.
Known as an interline agreement, it allows customers from
two airlines to buy connecting flights on one ticket. Such pacts
are often precursors to code-share agreements, in which carriers
sell tickets on each other's airline.
The arrangements increase revenue because airlines can offer
more destinations, while keeping a lid on costs, as they don't
need to service all the planes themselves.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported a
potential alliance between British Airways, owned by
International Airlines Group, and IndiGo, and said the
two airlines also discussed a possible investment by IAG into
IndiGo's parent.
"IAG has no plans to invest in any Indian carriers at this
time," a spokesman told Reuters. An IndiGo spokeswoman said
reports of an alliance with British Airways are untrue.
Based outside New Delhi in Gurgaon, IndiGo was founded by
Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises, an aviation and travel
services firm, and former US Airways CEO Rakesh Gangwal.
The Indian aviation market, burdened by billions of dollars
in debt and high costs of operations, has been abuzz with talks
of partnerships with global carriers since India relaxed
investment rules in September.
Jet Airways, India No. 2 carrier, is in talks with
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to sell a stake, while smaller rival
SpiceJet is also talking to foreign carriers over a
potential investment.