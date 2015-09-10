NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's biggest airline by market share, IndiGo, reported 13.04 billion rupees ($196 million) in net profit in the year to the end of March, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, up from 3.17 billion rupees a year earlier.

IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS is preparing to list on the stock exchange after filing a draft prospectus in June as it looks to cash in on the airline's success.

The sources declined to be named because the results are not yet public. ($1 = 66.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)