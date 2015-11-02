MUMBAI InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, raised 30.1 billion rupees ($458.91 million) in an initial public offering after setting the pricing at 765 rupees per share, according to a prospectus on Monday.

That was at the upper end of a price range of 700 rupees to 765 rupees per share. The book-building closed last week, having attracted orders worth six times the number of available shares.

InterGlobe's IPO is India's biggest since the listing of around $750 million by Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS) in December 2012. It will make its market debut later this month.

On Tuesday, market debutant Coffee Day Enterprises (CODE.NS), the operator of India's biggest coffee chain, slumped 17.6 percent below its IPO price of 328 rupees as investors fretted over a generous price tag they said underestimated concerns around its complex structure.

($1 = 65.5900 rupees)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)