(Corrects figure in headline to $400 mln, from $400)

MUMBAI, June 30 India's biggest airline, IndiGo, is likely to file the prospectus for a stock market listing that will raise around $400 million later on Tuesday, two banking sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The initial public offering will include about $200 million of fresh equity infusion, the sources said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

IndiGo, owned by hospitality and travel company InterGlobe Enterprises, is India's largest airline by market share.

A spokesperson for the carrier was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)