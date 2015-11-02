MUMBAI Nov 2 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, raised
30.1 billion rupees ($458.91 million) in an initial public
offering after setting the pricing at 765 rupees per share,
according to a prospectus on Monday.
That was at the upper end of a price range of 700 rupees to
765 rupees per share. The book-building closed last week, having
attracted orders worth six times the number of available shares.
InterGlobe's IPO is India's biggest since the listing of
around $750 million by Bharti Infratel Ltd in December
2012. It will make its market debut later this month.
On Tuesday, market debutant Coffee Day Enterprises
, the operator of India's biggest coffee chain, slumped
17.6 percent below its IPO price of 328 rupees as investors
fretted over a generous price tag they said underestimated
concerns around its complex structure.
($1 = 65.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)