By Tommy Wilkes and Tim Hepher
NEW DELHI/PARIS, Oct 15 Indian budget airline
IndiGo handed Airbus its biggest ever potential plane
order on Wednesday -- but shares in the planemaker slid on fears
that the global economic engine underpinning recent jet demand
is stalling.
The provisional order for 250 A320neo jets is worth nearly
$26 billion at list prices and ranks as the largest single order
of jets from Airbus based on the number of planes sold.
India's biggest airline is expanding aggressively as it
seeks to win more market share in one of the world's fastest
growing aviation markets and cement its position as the
country's only profitable carrier.
The new plane order, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday,
leapfrogged what was then the industry's largest order from the
same airline in January 2011, when IndiGo helped to launch the
fuel-saving A320neo with a $16 billion order for 180 jets.
But while then, shares in the Airbus parent group jumped 6
percent at the start of what developed into an extended bull run
for aerospace stocks, investors spurned Wednesday's even bigger
deal and pushed Airbus stock down in a gloom-laden market.
Shares in Airbus Group fell 4.6 percent to 43.7 euros,
marking their biggest one-day drop in more than two years.
Even so, they were only the 10th biggest faller among
European blue-chips as investors slashed exposure to risky
assets such as equities on both sides of the Atlantic on
mounting worries about global growth.
U.S. airline stocks were sharply hit, some falling more than
5 percent, as the Ebola crisis also hurt confidence.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy hailed IndiGo's "very real"
growth and dismissed recent warnings that overall commercial jet
demand had reached the top of a cycle as the opinions of
"nay-sayers who are almost guaranteed to be wrong".
Asked about such warnings by some leasing executives and
aerospace analysts, Leahy told Reuters: "I disagree strongly and
this IndiGo transaction for 250 aircraft shows there is a lot of
growth and dynamism left in the market."
He said the order would be finalised in about 30 days.
Airbus and Boeing both maintain the global aircraft
fleet is set to double in the next 20 years as airlines in
countries such as India respond to fast-rising demand.
But some analysts say the factors that have until recently
encouraged airlines to order new jets, such as strong growth
outside Europe and high oil prices, are starting to unwind.
"Markets are reflecting growth concerns more than anything
else and civil aerospace stocks are geared to GDP," said Nick
Cunningham, managing partner at London-based Agency Partners.
"But on top of this you have seen airlines being pounded,
especially in the U.S., and it is inevitable that this will
translate partly into movements in civil aerospace stocks too.
Investors also ignored a boost to Airbus's A350 when it won
coveted approval for very long trips over water.
INDIAN GROWTH
Reuters reported on Tuesday that IndiGo was close to placing
a large order worth billions of dollars for a variety of
aircraft as it looks to expand.
The draft contract potentially closes a gap between Airbus
and Boeing, which is so far winning their traditional annual
analysts also say orders have been somewhat erratic this year.
"This is a bright spot in a weaker order intake but doesn't
change the trend," Cunningham said. "The market may be saying
'yes, but this is probably the last one'."
The airline will start taking delivery of the planes from
2018 and has secured rights to buy a further 100 A320-family
aircraft, Aditya Ghosh, Indigo's President, told Reuters.
"We believe India is a highly underpenetrated market. Some
of these (new planes) will go to replacement. It's difficult to
say how many at the moment, but a lot will be for growth."
IndiGo, which sources have said is planning to list shares
next year, has a fleet of 83 A320s and has ordered a total of
280 Airbus aircraft.
While rivals such as SpiceJet are cutting the size
of their fleet to combat losses, IndiGo is expanding into a
market where passenger numbers are expected to grow by more than
75 percent in the next six years to exceed 200 million as more
Indians fly for the first time.
Launched in 2006, IndiGo has grown into India's largest
airline by market share with close to a third of the domestic
market at end-March, according to India's aviation regulator.
The airline's model of selling and leasing back its planes
is credited with helping to control costs and boost profit.
"The way that they position their ownership costs at such a
low end is by taking such volume," Timothy Ross, Singapore-based
Asia transportation analyst at Credit Suisse. "They have a
fairly tight handle on capacity management even though the
headline numbers look quite daunting."
Ghosh said the order reflected long-term expansion plans and
the fact it retires planes after an average of six years.
The airline has not selected an engine for these aircraft
and that could be worth several billion dollars as well.
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, and
CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and
France's Snecma, supply engines for the A320neo. IndiGo
picked Pratt & Whitney for its earlier A320neo order.
