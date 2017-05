(Corrects headline to say "IndiGo not in talks with Qatar Airways for stake sale" from "IndiGo in preliminary discussions with Qatar Airways to explore potential deal")

July 29 IndiGo Airlines IPO-INAI.BO: * In preliminary discussions with Qatar Airways to explore potential marketing arrangements based on mutual interests * News reports about any possibility of Qatar Airways acquiring a stake in IndiGo are completely baseless * Says there is no discussion, leave alone negotiation about any potential equity or other financial investment by Qatar Airways in IndiGo. * Source text: IndiGo is in preliminary discussions with Qatar Airways to explore potential marketing arrangements based on mutual interests. However, news reports about any possibility of Qatar Airways acquiring a stake in IndiGo are completely baseless. We wish to confirm that there is no discussion, leave alone negotiation about any potential equity or other financial investment by Qatar Airways in IndiGo. * Further company coverage

