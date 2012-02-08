* Q3 EPS C$0.56 vs C$0.82 a year earlier
* Revenue up 0.5 pct at C$352.9 million
TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's Indigo Books &
Music Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on
Wednesday as discounts on print books and higher sales of
low-margin e-readers pushed down gross profit margin even as
revenue rose slightly.
The company said the lower margins had not yet been offset
by an expected gain in the sales of gifts and toys, which the
company is putting more emphasis on.
For the company's third quarter, ended Dec. 31, net earnings
fell to C$14.4 million ($14.4 million), or 56 Canadian cents a
share, from C$20.8 million, or 82 Canadian cents, the year
earlier.
Revenue at Canada's biggest book retailer rose 0.5 percent
to C$352.9 million.
Same store sales, a key measure for retailers, at
large-format Indigo and Chapters stores rose 1.8 percent. Online
sales rose 9.3 percent.