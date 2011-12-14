* Analysts see single-digit Q3 sales growth
* Update on Christmas sales and 2012 awaited
By Sarah Morris
MADRID, Dec 14 Spain's Inditex SA
, the world's largest clothing retailer and maker of the
popular Zara label, is expected to show its stellar growth fell
back in the third quarter as the euro zone debt crisis hit
spending in the region.
The company, founded by Spain's richest man Amancio Ortega,
was expected to post single-digit sales growth on Wednesday for
the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a more impressive
12 percent rise in the first half.
Consumer confidence in the 27-nation European Union (EU)
sunk to its lowest level this year in October as rising prices,
muted wage growth and swingeing austerity measures squeezed
disposable incomes in Europe, where Inditex makes almost
three-quarters of sales.
So far in the crisis, Inditex has held up better than rivals
at home in Spain and abroad, through taking market share in its
domestic market, aggressively expanding into new markets like
Asia and tightly controlling costs through its adaptable
production model.
The group, whose brands also include upmarket Massimo Dutti,
teen clothes label Bershka and underwear stores Oysho, will post
a 10.2 percent rise in nine-month sales, according to the
average in the Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages. Net
profit is seen climbing 8.8 percent to 1.28 billion euros ($1.7
billion).
Analysts will be looking for any comments Inditex makes
about the outlook for 2012 and Christmas sales and whether the
company will maintain its current rate of dividend payments.
Inditex shares have dropped from a year's high of 69.4 euros
set in October but have outperformed European stocks as a whole
by some 14 percent though the last six months. They
trade at 20.3 times forecast earnings for the current year,
according to Reuters data.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
