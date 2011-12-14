* Analysts see single-digit Q3 sales growth

* Update on Christmas sales and 2012 awaited

By Sarah Morris

MADRID, Dec 14 Spain's Inditex SA , the world's largest clothing retailer and maker of the popular Zara label, is expected to show its stellar growth fell back in the third quarter as the euro zone debt crisis hit spending in the region.

The company, founded by Spain's richest man Amancio Ortega, was expected to post single-digit sales growth on Wednesday for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a more impressive 12 percent rise in the first half.

Consumer confidence in the 27-nation European Union (EU) sunk to its lowest level this year in October as rising prices, muted wage growth and swingeing austerity measures squeezed disposable incomes in Europe, where Inditex makes almost three-quarters of sales.

So far in the crisis, Inditex has held up better than rivals at home in Spain and abroad, through taking market share in its domestic market, aggressively expanding into new markets like Asia and tightly controlling costs through its adaptable production model.

The group, whose brands also include upmarket Massimo Dutti, teen clothes label Bershka and underwear stores Oysho, will post a 10.2 percent rise in nine-month sales, according to the average in the Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages. Net profit is seen climbing 8.8 percent to 1.28 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Analysts will be looking for any comments Inditex makes about the outlook for 2012 and Christmas sales and whether the company will maintain its current rate of dividend payments.

Inditex shares have dropped from a year's high of 69.4 euros set in October but have outperformed European stocks as a whole by some 14 percent though the last six months. They trade at 20.3 times forecast earnings for the current year, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)