WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Inditex Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on Wednesday he expects the group's gross margin to remain stable in 2013.
"For us that means a rise or fall of 50 basis points on the current margin," Isla told analysts on a conference call. "There is a very demanding comparable,"
Inditex's shares were trading down 3.7 percent to 104.75 euros at 8.43 GMT.
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner