MADRID, March 13 Spain's Inditex Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on Wednesday he expects the group's gross margin to remain stable in 2013.

"For us that means a rise or fall of 50 basis points on the current margin," Isla told analysts on a conference call. "There is a very demanding comparable,"

Inditex's shares were trading down 3.7 percent to 104.75 euros at 8.43 GMT.