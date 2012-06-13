(Corrects net profit rise in paragraph two)

MADRID, June 13 Spain's Inditex, the world's largest clothes retailer, proved on Wednesday it can sell to both fashion-hungry shoppers in emerging Asia and cash-strapped consumers in Europe and its home country where low confidence was further hit on bailout news.

The owner of Zara and a clutch of other brands including upmarket Massimo Dutti posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter net profit of 432 million euros ($538.14 million) and sales of 3.4 billion, fuelled by expansion to new markets including Georgia, Bosnia and Ecuador.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 383.4 million euros, sales of 3.3 billion and EBITDA of 693 million.

The group said it would start selling flagship Zara online in China in September. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris)