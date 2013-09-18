BRIEF-Pandox to buy Silken Berlaymont hotel in Brussels
* PANDOX AB (PUBL) PLANS TO ACQUIRE SILKEN BERLAYMONT IN BRUSSELS FOR MEUR 32.7
MADRID, Sept 18 Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothes retailer, said first-half net profit rose 1 percent to 951 million euros ($1.3 billion) from a year earlier, beating expectations as strict cost controls helped offset the impact of poor weather and negative currency effects.
The Spanish retailer, which owns eight brands including upmarket brand Massimo Dutti and teen label Bershka, posted a 6 percent rise in sales to 7.7 billion euros.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 926 million euros and sales of 7.6 billion. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Says co's shareholder KK SDV's stake in co was lowered to 12.7 percent from 6.4 percent, on April 7
