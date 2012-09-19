* H1 net 944 million euros vs f'cast 905 mln
* Online and emerging markets drive growth
* Sales 7.2 bln euros vs f'cast 7.1 bln
* EBITDA 1.6 bln vs f'cast 1.6 bln
MADRID, Sept 19 The world's largest clothing
retailer, Zara owner Inditex, posted a 32 percent jump
in first-half year profit on Wednesday, taking market share in
its home market Spain and grabbing new customers online and in
emerging markets.
The Spanish retailer, which runs eight brands including
upmarket Massimo Dutti, youth label Bershka and underwear store
Oysho, posted net profit of 944 million euros ($1.2 billion),
compared with 905 million forecast in a Reuters poll of banks
and brokerages.
"The drivers are certainly there - the rapid rollout of
online sales and fast fashion - but even so it's a spectacular
performance," said Anne Critchlow, analyst at Societe Generale.
The retailer said like-for-like sales at the start of the
third quarter through Sept. 17 rose 7 percent.
Inditex has given no guidance so far on its online
performance, but internet sales could be boosting growth to the
tune of at least 2 percentage points, Societe Generale
calculates.
"Online is allowing Inditex to access customers that
wouldn't be near one of its concept stores," said Critchlow.
Inditex made sales of 7.2 billion euros and earnings before
taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.6
billion, compared with forecasts of 7.1 billion and 1.6 billion.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
