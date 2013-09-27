Women walk out of a Massimo Dutti clothes store on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

NEW DELHI India on Friday approved a proposal by Spain's Inditex S.A. (ITX.MC), the world's largest clothing retailer and the owner of the Zara brand, to sell its Massimo Dutti line of clothing, apparel, footwear and other products.

India had rejected an application by Inditex unit Zara Holdings BV to sell the more upscale brand through a joint venture with Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd (TREN.NS), in July 2012.

But the Foreign Investment Promotion Board on Friday cleared the proposal as part of a go-ahead to 15 foreign direct investment plans worth 20.5 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)