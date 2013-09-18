Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7
ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,621 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
MADRID, Sept 18 Spanish retailer Inditex expects gross margins to be stable in the second half of the year, Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on a conference call after first-half results.
"This means a 50 basis point increase or decrease on the current margin," Isla said.
In the first half of the year, the retailer's gross margin slipped to 58.6 percent from 59.6 percent last year. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,621 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
MUMBAI, April 7 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp expects its natural gas production to reach a 5-year high in the current fiscal year following the start-up in coming weeks of a long-delayed project in the Arabian Sea, two senior company executives said.