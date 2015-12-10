MADRID Dec 10 Profit at Inditex, owner of fast fashion group Zara, rose by one fifth in the nine months to October in line with expectations, with its on-trend offer ensuring a sprightly start to the current quarter.

Net profit stood at 2.02 billion euros ($2.22 billion).

Sales at the world's biggest fashion retailer in the four weeks from November 1 to Dec 3 rose 15 percent, and sales in constant currencies in the nine-month period also rose 15 percent.

Core earnings (EBITDA) rose 18 percent to 3.33 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)