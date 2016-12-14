BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MADRID Dec 14 Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of Zara, on Wednesday reported a 9 percent rise in 9-month profit from a year ago, as sales continued to accelerate despite a warmer-than-usual autumn in many European countries.
Inditex's net profit was 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the 9 months from February to October, in line with a Reuters polled forecast.
As its fashion peers struggle to adapt to changing consumer tastes, with Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap posting bleak fourth-quarter sales last month, Inditex's "fast-fashion" business and online prowess have kept it ahead.
Its core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was 3.6 billion euros, also in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group