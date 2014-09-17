* Q2 gross margin down more than 100 basis points
* Shares fall 2.0 pct
* Net profit down 2.4 pct, shallower than expected
(Recasts lede, adds comments from conference call)
MADRID, Sept 17 Zara owner Inditex
suffered a worse-than-expected fall in its second quarter
margins as trading in its lucrative overseas markets turned
tougher.
The company's second quarter gross margin fell to 56.5
percent from 58.9 percent a quarter earlier, further than
analysts had expected.
"We can only assume that the competitive situation has again
deteriorated in emerging markets, as was clear from ASOS
yesterday," said Credit Suisse analyst Simon Irwin in a note to
clients.
British online fashion retailer ASOS, hit by the strength of
sterling, warned on profit on Tuesday, saying it needs to cut
prices and improve service in international markets to reverse a
sharp slowdown in sales growth.
Inditex, now the world's largest clothing retailer by sales,
has outperformed many rivals in the global crisis through its
aggressive expansion to some 88 markets including fast-growing
cities in China.
But other European retailers are following its international
path and results were hit this year by the fall of currencies
against the euro in markets like Russia, where analysts estimate
it makes almost 6 percent of its sales, and Japan, where it
makes an estimated 4 percent.
Shares were down 2.0 percent at 0822 GMT to 22.9 euros while
shares in Swedish rival Hennes and Mauritz were up 0.3
percent after it posted a 19-percent forecast-beating rise in
August sales on Monday
The strong euro hit Inditex's sales by 4 percentage points
in the first-half for the period Feb. 1 to July 31 but the
effect is expected to ease by the end of the year.
On a conference call, Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo
Isla said the group maintained its target to end the year with a
stable margin.
The retailer's definition of a stable margin is one that
rises or falls by no more than 50 basis points year on year.
Inditex's costs rose less than expected as it continued to
complete refurbishments of large, flagship stores, which are
designed to improve shoppers' in-store experience in an age of
growing online shopping.
Cost controls helped Inditex post a smaller-than-expected
2.4 percent drop in first-half net profit to 928 million euros.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation slipped 0.4 percent to 1.6 billion euros while
sales at Inditex's more than 6,400 stores rose 5.6 percent to
8.1 billion euros.
The operator of brands like Bershka and Massimo Dutti
announced an extraordinary dividend of 0.242 euros per share
against 2013 results.
Sales for the period Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 in local currencies
rose 10 percent after increasing 11 percent in the first half to
8.1 billion euros.
Like-for-like sales, which strip out the increase to sales
from new stores, grew 4.5 percent in the first half.
In Europe, where Inditex makes about two-thirds of sales,
there is rising competition from budget retailers like
Associated Foods' Primark which are tapping
price-conscious consumers.
Inditex still makes about a fifth of its sales in its
Spanish home market where the economy is recovering after six
years of crippling crisis marked by soaring
unemployment.
Inditex is revamping and expanding its budget brand Lefties
to retain price-conscious shoppers and opened its first stores
in Russia in August.
(1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro)
(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Michael Urquhart)