MADRID/LA CORUNA, March 18 Spanish fashion giant
Inditex posted a 5 percent rise in 2014 profit to 2.5
billion euros ($2.65 billion) on Wednesday, as an economic
recovery fed customer appetite for fashion in its biggest
European markets and negative exchange rate pressure faded.
The fashion group, based in La Coruna at Spain's
northwestern tip, said like-for-like sales rose 5 percent.
Shares are trading at around 30 times this year's expected
earnings, versus around 25 times for nearest rival Hennes &
Mauritz.
Zara, which has lured shoppers this winter with skirts and
tunics in leather, said sales in the first six weeks of the
first quarter rose 13 percent in constant currencies.
Results at the Zara owner were in line with expectations in
a Reuters poll, which had predicted 2.49 billion euros net
profit on sales of 18.06 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)