* Net profit up 8 percent, beats forecasts
* Rivals H&M and Next missed forecasts last week
* Analysts expect currency impact on profit to lessen
* Shares down 0.9 percent
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, Sept 21 Zara owner Inditex
reported better than expected first-half sales and profit on
Wednesday as the world's biggest clothing retailer outperformed
rivals thanks to quick production times that allow it to react
to changing weather and fashions.
Inditex has reported consistently better figures than its
next biggest rival H&M in recent years, helped by its
ability to get the latest trends to stores in a matter of days
from factories in Europe and North Africa rather than Asia.
Items such as floral dresses, jumpsuits and over-sized
sweaters helped push sales up 16 percent in local currencies in
the six months to July 31. Net profit was up 8 percent at 1.26
billion euros ($1.40 billion), above a Reuters analysts' poll
which forecast a 7 percent rise.
Mirabaud analyst Gonzalo Sanz Martin, who rates the stock
"sell", said Inditex's lead over rivals was now priced in to
shares that trade on 31 percent forward earnings compared with a
historical average of 24.6 times and 19 times for H&M.
"We harbour no doubts as to the group's quality or
visibility as well as its ability to generate recurrent cash
flow or its cash position at this time. The problem is that all
of this comes at too high a price," he said.
Inditex shares, which have opened up a big premium to other
major fashion retailers, dipped 0.9 percent, reacting to news of
a slowdown in sales in the Aug. 1 to Sept. 18 period.
In the first weeks of its second half to Sept. 18, sales
growth slowed slightly to 13 percent, but was still ahead of
most analysts expectations after H&M blamed a hot second half of
August for missed forecasts last week.
The figure implies growth of at least 7 percent once the
effect of new store openings is stripped out, according to
Societe Generale analyst Anne Critchlow, well ahead of an
implied fall of 2 percent for H&M in August. H&M reports third
quarter results on Sept. 30.
"There are very few short-lead time retailers. Inditex is
one of them, and that makes it stand out from commoditised value
fashion retailers like H&M, which are all about price and
long-lead times," said Critchlow.
Inditex, whose other brands include younger fashion chain
Pull&Bear and upmarket label Massimo Dutti, is known for its
fast turnover by keeping its manufacturing bases close to its
distribution centre in northern Spain. This allows its brands to
react to trends immediately, reducing in-store markdowns and
boosting profitability.
Societe Generale estimates that Inditex sources 65 percent
of its products from Spain, Portugal, Turkey and North Africa,
whereas most other retailers source around 80 percent of their
products from Asia.
About 40 percent of Inditex's sales come from outside
Europe, denting sales as emerging market currencies have fallen
of late. It has also been hurt by the strong dollar, which has
pushed up sourcing costs from Asia, albeit less than H&M.
Chief Executive Pablo Isla told an analyst call he expected
a stable gross margin in the second half, after the measure
slipped to 56.8 percent in the first half from 58.1 percent a
year ago.
He said Inditex's expansion would continue to be driven by
its plan to better integrate its over 10,000 stores around the
world with its online operations. Inditex plans to have a
presence in all European countries and Turkey by the end of
January.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Louise Heavens)