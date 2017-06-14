* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with
forecasts
* EBITDA of 1.1 bln euros, up 17 pct y/y
* Trading growth from Feb 1 to June 3 slows slightly
(Adds conference call comments, details)
By Robert Hetz and Angus Berwick
MADRID, June 14 Inditex, the world's
biggest clothing retailer and owner of the Zara brand, stretched
its lead over rivals like H&M with an 18 percent rise
in first-quarter profit, but saw sales growth slow slightly in
recent weeks.
The Spanish company, which also owns younger fashion chain
Pull&Bear and upmarket label Massimo Dutti, said net profit
totalled 654 million euros ($733 million) for its first quarter
that ended on April 30, in line with analysts' forecasts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were 1.1 billion euros, up 17 percent year-on-year and
above estimates.
Inditex has consistently outperformed H&M and other rivals
in the past few years as a result of its online growth and
fast-fashion model that allows it to whistle the latest trends
from the runway into stores within days.
Its shares have rallied 13 percent in the past three months
as analysts expect the retailer to benefit from a more positive
currency environment this year.
However, its shares slipped 1.4 percent to 35.35 euros on
Wednesday, lagging Spain's blue chip index Ibex, after
Inditex said its local currency sales rose by 12 percent from
Feb. 1 to June 3, slowing from 14 percent growth between Feb. 1
and April 30.
Close to half of the company's 7,385 stores, operating in 93
markets, report their earnings in currencies other than the
euro.
"Current trading looks to have slowed somewhat since the
start of the second quarter ... We think this may weigh a little
on the share price in the short term," RBC Capital Markets'
Richard Chamberlain said in a note.
Inditex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla,
when asked about the most recent trading trends on a conference
call with analysts, declined to elaborate but said the business
in its key Spanish home market remained "very healthy".
In Inditex's first quarter, which runs from Feb. 1 to April
30, it opened new stores in 30 markets and continued with an
online push in southeast Asia, launching Zara online in
Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. It will launch its
online business in India later this year.
Zara makes up two thirds of group sales.
Inditex's net sales rose by 14 percent in the first quarter
from a year earlier to 5.6 billion euros, also just above
analysts' forecasts.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Fenton)