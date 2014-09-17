MADRID, Sept 17 Zara owner Inditex's gross margin will remain stable in the second half of this year, Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on Wednesday during a conference call on the company's first half results.

Gross margin was 57.6 percent in the Feb. 1 to July 31 period down from 58.6 percent a year earlier.

Shares in the company were down 2.4 percent at 0733 GMT after opening up at over 1 percent. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)