BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
MADRID, Sept 17 Zara owner Inditex's gross margin will remain stable in the second half of this year, Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on Wednesday during a conference call on the company's first half results.
Gross margin was 57.6 percent in the Feb. 1 to July 31 period down from 58.6 percent a year earlier.
Shares in the company were down 2.4 percent at 0733 GMT after opening up at over 1 percent. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)
