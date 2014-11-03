MADRID Nov 3 One of the daughters of Inditex
founder Amancio Ortega has declared ownership of a 5
percent stake in the company, making her the second-largest
shareholder in the world's largest retailer, owner of the Zara
fashion chain.
Regulatory stock market data on Monday showed that Sandra
Ortega Mera declared a holding of 157.47 million shares, worth
3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) at the stock's current price.
Inditex shares stood at 21.90 euros each at Monday's market
close.
The stake was inherited from her mother, Rosalia Mera, who
died in August last year.
Inditex and Zara were co-founded by Sandra Mera's parents,
who together designed and made clothes on their table at home
until they used Zara as the vehicle for their pioneering "fast
fashion" concept, bringing affordable imitations of catwalk
designs to the wider public.
The couple separated in 1986 after having two children.
Ortega remarried and had a second daughter, Marta, who works at
Inditex. Sandra Ortega does not work for the business and is not
on the board.
Her father remains the company's main shareholder with a
stake of about 59 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Monday Inditex paid a dividend of 0.242 euros a share
against 2013 earnings, which represents a 38.1 million euro
payout for Sandra Ortega's stake.
Sandra Ortega also declared a 5 percent stake in
pharmaceuticals company Zeltia, also inherited from her
mother.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by
David Goodman)