UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
MADRID Dec 12 The world's largest clothing retailer Inditex said on Wednesday it expected space growth of 8 to 10 percent over the next few years.
Earlier, the owner of women's chain Zara posted a 27 percent rise in nine-month net profit.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.