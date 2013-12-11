BRIEF-Xiabuxiabu Catering Management says co subscribed for two SPD financial products
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
MADRID Dec 11 Spain's Inditex said it will have added 8-10 percent of new store space by the end of 2013 and expects a stable gross margin for the second half, Chairman and CEO Pablo Isla told a conference call on Wednesday following third quarter results. (Reporting By Sarah Morris)
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank and might eliminate the rules and replace them with "something else."