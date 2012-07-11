MADRID, July 11 Spain's Inditex, the
world's largest fashion retailer and parent of clothing chain
Zara, said on Wednesday it would not increase prices following
the Spanish government's decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3
percentage points to 21 percent.
"Inditex is maintaining its price stability policy which it
used to absorb Spain's last VAT hike by identifying efficiencies
in other parts of the business," the Madrid-listed company said
in a statement, adding that the policy applied to all its
chains.
Spain announced a swathe of new taxes and spending cuts on
Wednesday designed to slash 65 billion euros ($79.66
billion)from the budget deficit by 2014 as its recession-plagued
economy struggles to meet tough targets agreed with Europe.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
