By Daniel Indiviglio
Oct 13 A Bernie Sanders White House would be $8
trillion in the hole over a decade. The socialist U.S.
presidential hopeful wants to shake up the U.S. economy with
dramatically more spending. His promises from free college
tuition to a government health system, which he is likely to
outline during Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, would
cost far more than additional taxes would bring in.
The Vermont senator's most expensive idea is to convert the
American healthcare market to a national system with the
government as the single payer. Sanders would essentially extend
the current Medicare program, which is for retired people, to
everyone. Breakingviews calculates that this would cost some
$9.6 trillion more than current projections over the usual
10-year budget period, based on 2010 healthcare spending and
other assumptions including a 25 percent discount thanks to
Medicare-style negotiating power and price controls.
Sanders wants another $1 trillion to spend on
infrastructure. U.S. roads, bridges, trains and the like need
investment, but it's still a hefty sum. And Breakingviews
estimates that his call for free public college for everyone who
wants it will cost almost as much again, while universal daycare
will weigh in at around $500 billion. Along with four other
proposals, this yields $12 trillion in new spending. That's
about 25 percent more than currently projected over 10 years.
The candidate running under the slogan "Feel the Bern" isn't
shy about boosting government revenue, too. He would institute a
Wall Street trading tax, aiming to raise $1.5 trillion over 10
years. His corporate tax plan would eliminate most loopholes and
deductions but leave today's 35 percent rate intact and
applicable to global profit, which Breakingviews calculates
would bring in another $1 trillion. Lifting the income ceiling
for Social Security payroll tax would bring in a similar amount.
All-in, Sanders would lift revenue by about $4 trillion over a
decade.
It may be he has other tax increases in mind beyond what he
has already mentioned, or thinks some of the spending will boost
GDP growth and hence revenue. But $8 trillion isn't the kind of
money easily found between couch cushions, even in the lofty
expanse of the U.S. economy. If Sanders wants to realize his
socialist dream, he'll need much higher taxes to achieve it.
Coming clean on that might reverse the trend that has narrowed
his polling gap with front-runner Hillary Clinton.
