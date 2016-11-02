Nov 2 Drugmaker Indivior Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast as it sold more medicine to treat opioid addiction in the United States.

* The Richmond, Virginia-based company said U.S. sales of its opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone, rose as more doctors were certified to treat opioid addiction.

* The company said it now expected full year revenue of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, up from a prior forecast of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion.

* The company also said it had recorded a charge of $220 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 over lawsuits that it faces, including one filed by 35 U.S. states and the District of Colombia. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)