(Adds share price, new product comments)
LONDON Feb 11 Newly listed pharmaceuticals
company Indivior Plc posted an 8 percent fall in 2014
revenues and forecast a drop this year as competition for its
addiction treatment drug eroded its market share and drove down
prices.
The firm, which was spun off from consumer goods giant
Reckitt Benckiser in December, lost its exclusive patent
for the Suboxone opiate addiction drug in 2009 and the medicine
has gradually lost market share to competitors.
Net revenues of $1.1 billion in 2014 were down from $1.2
billion in 2013. Operating profit fell 16 percent to $586
million from $695 million, reflecting the firm's decision to cut
prices to defend market share.
Indivior shares were down 10 percent at 154.5 pence by 0854
GMT, after touching a seven-week low of 132.7 pence.
Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said 2015 revenues were likely
to fall to $850 million to $880 million.
"The outlook for 2015 is very uncertain as to the timing,
extent and impact of tablet price erosion," he said.
The U.S. market share for Suboxone Film, which is sold on
prescription and administered orally, fell to 58 percent from 67
percent even though overall demand in the market, which provides
four-fifths of Indivior's business, grew 13 percent.
"The underlying growth in the market is a very healthy low
double digit... We have a very good track record of expanding
the number of doctors providing the treatment," Thaxter said.
Finance chief Cary Claiborne said new treatments under
development would begin to generate revenue in 2016.
Naloxone, an opioid overdose treatment administered nasally,
is due to be launched in 2016. Thaxter said the treatment would
be distributed to police and other first responders to help
prevent some of the 20,000 deaths a year caused by overdoses.
An injectable form of the opiate addiction treatment is due
to be launched in 2017.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by David Clarke and Jason
Neely)