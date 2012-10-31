MUMBAI Oct 31 Assessing inflation has become more uncertain, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday, a day after the central bank left interest rates on hold but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks.

On Tuesday, the RBI said it expects inflation -- which hit a 10-month high of 7.8 percent in September -- to rise before easing in the final quarter of the fiscal year. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael nam)