MUMBAI Jan 14 India's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in 29 months, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar on Monday after December inflation rose by less than expected, cementing expectations the central bank would cut interest rates later this month.

The 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 5 basis points to 7.81 percent as of 0620 GMT from levels before the inflation data, marking its lowest since Aug. 11, 2010.

The rupee strengthened to as much as 54.61 per dollar from around 54.70 and was trading at 54.63/64.

The 1-year overnight index swap rate fell around 2 bps to 7.51 percent, while the 5-year swap rate fell around 2 bps to 7.17 percent, according to traders.

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 7.18 percent in December, government data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)