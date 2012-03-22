JAKARTA Mar 22 PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa , Indonesia's No.2 cement maker, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter 2011 net profit rose 20 percent as demand for construction jumped in the Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The firm's fourth quarter net profit was 1 trillion rupiah ($109.35 million) in 2011, compared with 841 billion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on published full-year and nine-months results.

Indocement, controlled by cement giant HeidelbergCement AG , reported a full year 2011 net profit of 3.6 trillion rupiah, up 12 percent from 3.224 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Analysts forecast full-year 2011 net profit up 11 percent to 3.59 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Indocement's 2010 full-year net revenue rose 25 percent to 14 trillion rupiah.

The firm is expanding its current cement production capacity of 18.6 million tonnes a year with another two million tonnes by 2012.

Indocement shares were up 0.27 percent to 18,250 rupiah on Thursday's closing. Its shares have gained 7 percent in 2011 to outperform the Jakarta index's 3.2 percent rise. ($1 = 9,145 rupiah) (Reporting Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)