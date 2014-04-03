JAKARTA, April 3 Cocoa grinding capacity in
Indonesia will jump 85 percent to 600,000 tonnes by the end of
this year, an industry group said on Thursday, with output in
the world's third-largest cocoa bean producer set to slip to its
lowest level in more than a decade.
Cocoa processing capacity in Indonesia, which hopes to feed
a growing regional appetite for chocolate, is being boosted by
investments from by such firms as Cargill, Barry
Callebaut and JB Cocoa.
As cocoa grinding capacity climbs in Indonesia, where output
lags fellow cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, exports are
likely to dwindle in coming years.
Cocoa grinding capacity in Southeast Asia's biggest economy
will be 600,000 tonnes in 2014, Piter Jasman, chairman of the
Indonesian Cocoa Industries Association told Reuters, up from
324,000 tonnes last year.
"Indonesia's cocoa bean grinding industry needs to import
120,000 tonnes of beans annually or 20 percent of national cocoa
grinding capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year," said Jasman, who
did not give an import figure for 2013.
Jasman's 120,000 tonnes cocoa bean import forecast is 30,000
tonnes less than an estimate by the Indonesia Cocoa Association
(ASKINDO), which represents exporters and traders.
Cocoa bean production in Indonesia is likely to dip 2
percent to 410,000 tonnes in 2013/2014, the International Cocoa
Organization said in an email response to a Reuters question,
its lowest level since 2002/2003.
ASKINDO forecast 2014 output to fall 6 percent to 425,000
tonnes. On the supply side, the cocoa industry in Indonesia is
looking to triple output of the bean by 2020.
Despite the government spending more than $300 million
trying to rejuvenate cocoa output, farmers have struggled to
contain increased crop diseases such as cocoa pod borer, as
weather conditions become more extreme, industry officials say.
As domestic cocoa bean production fails to keep pace with
rising grinding capacity, the government is in talks about
whether to lower its cocoa bean import duties.
"Domestic cocoa bean farmers can only provide 480,000 tonnes
of cocoa beans," said Jasman, CEO of major Indonesian grinder PT
Bumitangerang Mesindotama. "That's why our association supports
the proposal to scrap the current 5 percent import duty."
