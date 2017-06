JAKARTA Jan 16 Indonesia will change its palm oil export tax structure but will not reduce tariffs on crude grades to zero like rival producer Malaysia, the trade minister said on Thursday.

"Indonesian government will change the palm oil export tax structure although Malaysia has been lowering its CPO export tax to zero percent," Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said.

Indonesia is the world's biggest palm oil producer.

