JAKARTA, April 7 Singapore-listed plantation
firm Indofood Agri Resources Ltd could invest at least
$150 million to build a new sugar mill in Indonesia, its chief
executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"If you look at the Indonesian domestic sugar market, it's
significantly short of sugar," said Mark Wakeford, CEO of
Indofood Agri. He estimated that Indonesia produces 2.5 million
to 2.6 million tonnes of sugar a year and consumes up to 5.5
million tonnes.
Indofood Agri, which already has two sugar mills in
Indonesia, would prefer to build a new mill as there are very
few opportunities for acquisitions and a lot of the existing
mills need to be upgraded, Wakeford said.
"If you look at the structure of the Indonesian sugar
industry, it's dominated by government-run entities as opposed
to private plantation groups," Wakeford said. "There is really
no M&A opportunity in the domestic Indonesian sugar sector."
Finding suitable land is also a major obstacle for companies
trying to expand sugar production in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, he said.
