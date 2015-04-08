* Building any new mill may cost at least $150 mln -IndoAgri
CEO
* Indonesia is short of around 3 mln tonnes of sugar
* Tunas Baru to invest $100 mln in new sugar factory
(Recasts first paragraph, adds comment from CEO in paragraphs 4
and 7)
By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, April 7 Singapore-listed plantation
firm Indofood Agri Resources Ltd's ambitions to expand
in Indonesia could involve a new sugar mill but finding suitable
land is a challenge standing in the way, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Indofood Agri and other companies such as PT Tunas Baru
Lampung Tbk are seeking to expand their sugar
processing capacity in Southeast Asia's largest economy as its
middle class develops a sweeter tooth.
Indonesia produces 2.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes of
sugar a year but consumes up to 5.5 million, Mark Wakeford, CEO
of Indofood Agri, told Reuters in an interview in Jakarta. "If
you look at the Indonesian domestic sugar market, it's
significantly short of sugar."
Indofood Agri already has two sugar mills in Indonesia as
well as businesses in palm oil and rubber.
Wakeford said there were few opportunities to acquire sugar
mills and many existing mills needed to be upgraded. Building a
new mill would cost a minimum of $150 million, he noted.
"If you look at the structure of the Indonesian sugar
industry, it's dominated by government-run entities as opposed
to private plantation groups," Wakeford said. "There is really
no M&A opportunity in the domestic Indonesian sugar sector."
Finding suitable land in Indonesia is a major obstacle as
growing sugar cane requires a certain climate, Wakeford said.
"Although we would like to continue to expand, the challenge
with sugar here in Indonesia is finding the suitable land
because most of Indonesia is too wet for sugar."
State enterprises operate 52 sugar factories in the country,
contributing around 60 percent of national output, according to
government data, although many of these facilities have been
criticised for being inefficient.
The government is considering offering tax allowances or tax
holidays to develop the sector, the industry ministry said in a
presentation on Monday, without giving details.
Indofood Agri is developing its sugar interests elsewhere in
the region, too.
In February, it partnered Hong Kong-based investment company
First Pacific Co Ltd to buy an additional 16.9 percent in
Filipino sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc, raising
their stake to 50.9 percent.
In Indonesia, Tunas Baru is investing around $100 million to
build a sugar factory and construction is expected to finish in
early 2017, corporate secretary Hardy Phan told Reuters in an
email.
"Indonesia has a deficit of around 3 million tonnes of sugar
so the opportunity is still wide open for businesses to meet
that need," Phan said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Additional
reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Alan Raybould)