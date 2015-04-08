* Building any new mill may cost at least $150 mln -IndoAgri CEO

* Indonesia is short of around 3 mln tonnes of sugar

* Tunas Baru to invest $100 mln in new sugar factory

By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, April 7 Singapore-listed plantation firm Indofood Agri Resources Ltd's ambitions to expand in Indonesia could involve a new sugar mill but finding suitable land is a challenge standing in the way, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Indofood Agri and other companies such as PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk are seeking to expand their sugar processing capacity in Southeast Asia's largest economy as its middle class develops a sweeter tooth.

Indonesia produces 2.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes of sugar a year but consumes up to 5.5 million, Mark Wakeford, CEO of Indofood Agri, told Reuters in an interview in Jakarta. "If you look at the Indonesian domestic sugar market, it's significantly short of sugar."

Indofood Agri already has two sugar mills in Indonesia as well as businesses in palm oil and rubber.

Wakeford said there were few opportunities to acquire sugar mills and many existing mills needed to be upgraded. Building a new mill would cost a minimum of $150 million, he noted.

"If you look at the structure of the Indonesian sugar industry, it's dominated by government-run entities as opposed to private plantation groups," Wakeford said. "There is really no M&A opportunity in the domestic Indonesian sugar sector."

Finding suitable land in Indonesia is a major obstacle as growing sugar cane requires a certain climate, Wakeford said.

"Although we would like to continue to expand, the challenge with sugar here in Indonesia is finding the suitable land because most of Indonesia is too wet for sugar."

State enterprises operate 52 sugar factories in the country, contributing around 60 percent of national output, according to government data, although many of these facilities have been criticised for being inefficient.

The government is considering offering tax allowances or tax holidays to develop the sector, the industry ministry said in a presentation on Monday, without giving details.

Indofood Agri is developing its sugar interests elsewhere in the region, too.

In February, it partnered Hong Kong-based investment company First Pacific Co Ltd to buy an additional 16.9 percent in Filipino sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc, raising their stake to 50.9 percent.

In Indonesia, Tunas Baru is investing around $100 million to build a sugar factory and construction is expected to finish in early 2017, corporate secretary Hardy Phan told Reuters in an email.

"Indonesia has a deficit of around 3 million tonnes of sugar so the opportunity is still wide open for businesses to meet that need," Phan said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alan Raybould)