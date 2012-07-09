BINTAN, Indonesia, July 9 Indonesia packaged
food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is
planning to set up a non-alcoholic beverages joint ventures with
Japanese Asahi Group worth up to 2 trillion rupiah
($213.11 million), Indofood CBP said on Monday.
Indofood CBP and Asahi Group will set up two joint ventures
on the manufacturing side and marketing and distribution side,
Indofood CEO Anthony Salim told reporters.
In May, Asahi planned to buy soft drinks group Calpis from
Japanese seasonings maker Ajinomoto Co for about 120
billion yen ($1.5 billion). Asahi has been on an acquisition
spree overseas to combat Japan's declining population, uncertain
economic prospects and deflation.
Indonesia's beverage market was estimated to be worth around
400 billion Japanese yen in 2011 and has been growing at 15
percent annually over the past five years.
