By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Sept 7 Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur Tbk will sell its entire 82.88 percent stake in
vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to an
investment vehicle controlled by the Indonesian firm's top
executive for S$651.9 million ($484.1 million).
The deal, which was announced in a stock exchange filing on
Wednesday, means Indofood has scrapped its earlier plan to sell
52.94 percent of China Minzhong to a vehicle controlled by the
Singapore-listed company's senior executives. reut.rs/2cnhpzr
Under the latest agreement, Marvellous Glory Holdings will
pay for Indofood's entire China Minzhong stake with S$416.4
million in cash and the rest in bonds. Indofood will exchange
the bonds for 29.94 percent of China Minzhong.
Indofood's president director Anthoni Salim indirectly owns
and controls nearly 93 percent of Marvellous, which will also
buy out China Minzhong's minority shareholders with the
intention of privatising the company.
Despite the weak global macro-economic conditions, Indofood
said it believes in the long-term prospects of China Minzhong,
which processes vegetables such as champignon mushrooms and
black fungus.
The Indonesian company, one of the world's biggest instant
noodle makers, also said it chose to retain a reduced stake in
China Minzhong due to the "possibility of realizing synergies"
between their businesses.
Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said in a note to clients on
Wednesday that the move is positive for Indofood as it may lead
to a lighter balance sheet, lower foreign exchange exposure and
improved returns for its capital allocation.
China Minzhong shares surged as much as 20 percent to their
highest in more than three years, while Indofood rose 0.9
percent.
($1 = 1.3467 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)