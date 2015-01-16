* Indofood to sell 347 mln China Minzhong shares at S$1.20
each
* Sale to investment vehicle controlled by company
executives
* Sale will cut Indofood's stake in China Minzhong to 29.94
pct
* Indofood says China Minzhong needed longer time to reach
targets
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Jan 16 Indonesian instant noodle maker
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk will cut its stake in
China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd more than a year after it
became the controlling shareholder of the Singapore-listed
vegetable processing firm.
Indofood plans to sell 347 million shares in China Minzhong
Food at S$1.20 each to China Minzhong Holding Ltd, an investment
vehicle controlled by the food processing company's senior
executives, including the chief executive.
The sale, due to be completed by June, would raise S$416.4
million ($314 million) for Indofood and reduce its stake in
China Minzhong Food to 29.94 percent from 82.88 percent, the
Indonesian company said in a stock exchange filing late on
Thursday.
Indofood said it was cutting its stake because China
Minzhong Food "needs a longer time to reach the targeted result,
bearing in mind the current investment sentiment level in
China". It did not give further details.
Indofood will make a 7.1 percent gain from selling the
shares, acquired after it launched an offer at S$1.12 per share
in September 2013 following criticism by short-seller Glaucus
Research which had wiped out almost half Chinese group's stock
market value.
Glaucus had questioned China Minzhong Food's accounting
practices, including an alleged fabrication of sales figures to
the company's top two customers, charges that China Minzhong
Food strongly denied at that time.
"Indofood seems to want to exit China Minzhong. At least
Indofood will make some capital gains from the sale, so we see
this as positive for them," said Adrianus Bias Prasuryo, senior
analyst at Ciptadana Securities.
"It's better to sell down rather than to keep a controlling
stake in China Minzhong, which could drag down their earnings."
In December, Indofood agreed to form a joint venture with
Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry
exporter. The 50/50 venture will require investments of about
$200 million over the next three years, according to BRF.
($1 = 1.3241 Singapore dollars)
