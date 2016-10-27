JAKARTA Oct 28 Indonesia's biggest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk reported a 93 percent jump in its nine-month net profit on Friday.

In a statement published in the Kompas newspaper, Indofood posted a net profit of 3.24 trillion rupiah ($248.6 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from 1.68 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

The company, whose financial performance is often seen as an indicator of the health of consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, did not give reasons for its profit jump.

($1 = 13,032.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)