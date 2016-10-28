* Jan-Sep core profit 3.12 trln rupiah vs 2.71 trln
* Net sales grew 4.8 pct to 49.9 trln rupiah
* Net margins rose to 6.5 pct from 3.5 pct
(Adds reason for profit jump, analyst comment)
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Oct 28 Indonesia's biggest instant
noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur posted a 15
percent rise in nine-month core profit, helped by lower raw
material costs and sales price increases as demand for packaged
food grew in the country.
In a statement to the Jakarta stock exchange, Indofood
reported a core profit of 3.12 trillion rupiah ($239.2 million)
for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from 2.71 trillion rupiah
a year earlier. Core profit excludes the impact of currency
moves and one-off items.
Net sales for the period grew 4.8 percent to 49.9 trillion
rupiah, while net margins rose to 6.5 percent from 3.5 percent.
Indofood's financial performance is often seen as an
indicator of the health of consumption in the overall economy of
Indonesia, the biggest in Southeast Asia. Besides instant
noodles, the company also produces snacks, flour and drinks.
Taking into account foreign exchange gains, Indofood's net
profit jumped almost 93 percent to 3.24 trillion rupiah. So far
this year, the rupiah has risen 5.7 percent against the
dollar, making it the best-performing emerging Asian currency.
Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said Indofood's earnings beat its
expectation on the back of margin improvements. The company has
benefitted from an average sale price hike for its noodles as
well as lower raw material costs, it said.
Indofood shares were down 0.9 percent in early trade on
Friday, after closing 1.2 percent higher a day earlier.
($1 = 13,042.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA;
Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)