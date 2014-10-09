JAKARTA Indonesian search and rescue teams on Thursday resumed efforts to find 24 passengers missing after their vessel sank near the resort island of Bali, killing at least 17.

Indonesia has a checkered maritime safety record among the thousands of ferries that criss-cross the vast archipelago.

A wedding party was aboard the ship, Jabal Nur, which was carrying 49 passengers when it sank on Tuesday, following damage that caused a malfunction of the engine and water pump, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Agency.

Eight people have been rescued, including the ship's captain.

High waves and encroaching darkness forced a suspension of the search late on Wednesday, Nugroho said.

