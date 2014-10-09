JAKARTA Oct 9 Indonesian search and rescue
teams on Thursday resumed efforts to find 24 passengers missing
after their vessel sank near the resort island of Bali, killing
at least 17.
Indonesia has a checkered maritime safety record among the
thousands of ferries that criss-cross the vast archipelago.
A wedding party was aboard the ship, Jabal Nur, which was
carrying 49 passengers when it sank on Tuesday, following damage
that caused a malfunction of the engine and water pump, said
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia's National
Disaster Agency.
Eight people have been rescued, including the ship's
captain.
High waves and encroaching darkness forced a suspension of
the search late on Wednesday, Nugroho said.
