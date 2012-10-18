By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 18 Indonesian workers at a factory
that produces Adidas footwear clashed with police in an
industrial dispute on Thursday and 13 people were injured,
police and a spokesman for Adidas in Germany said.
Some 1,800 workers at the PT Panarub Dwikarya Benoa (PDB)
factory, which is a subcontractor for an Adidas supplier, were
demanding severance pay and an improvement in working
conditions, union leader Kokom Komalawati told Reuters.
"The demonstration today was pretty rough because the
company management had prepared weapons to hit us with," said
Komalawati, chairwoman of the Independent Textile Garment and
Footwear Workers Union.
Demonstrators were hit with iron bars and rocks, she said.
South Jakarta police chief Wahyu Hadiningrat told Reuters
five workers, six police officers and two students were injured.
Indonesia has seen a rise in the number of industrial
disputes in the past year as unions demand a greater share of
the benefits from the boom in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Unions staged a one-day national strike this month bringing
hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the government said
it would improve worker pay and restrict the use of temporary
contracts.
The Panarub factory saw a demonstration in July in which
1,600 workers went on strike. British-based non-governmental
organisation Oxfam accuses Panarub, which also produces Mizuno
and Specs footwear, of abusing factory workers rights.
Adidas has urged Panarub to re-open discussions with the
union after around 900 workers were sacked for a strike over
demands for back pay, a spokeswoman for Adidas told Reuters.
Adidas said it would not permit any orders to be placed with
the subcontractor until the issue was resolved.
"Currently, the Adidas Group has no orders with this
subcontractor, which acts as an overflow factory for our
business partner, PT Panarub. We have therefore reached out to
Mizuno, PDB's main international buyer, to secure their support
and involvement," the statement said.
Under Adidas workplace standards, the factory is obliged to
pay back wages from when the minimum wage was introduced in
January 2012, even though PDB obtained a government waiver.
The factory is in an industrial area near Jakarta's
international airport in Banten province, western Java.
