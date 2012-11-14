JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesian retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk plans to raise 500 billion rupiah ($51.95 million) through an issue of domestic fixed-rate bonds to refinance existing bonds and augment working capital, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bonds will have 3-year tenure with indicative coupon rate of 7.50-8.50 percent and 5-year tenure with indicative coupon rate of 7.75-8.75 percent with interest to be paid every 3 months.

Underwriters for the bonds are PT Indo Premier Securities and PT Mandiri Sekuritas.

Shares of the retailer were up 1.55 percent at 6,550 rupiah in afternoon Jakarta trade. The broader index was down 0.05 percent. ($1 = 9,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)