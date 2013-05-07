Steven Tyler (L) and Joe Perry of the group Aerosmith pose with the ASCAP Founders Award during a photo opportunity in Los Angeles April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

JAKARTA Veteran U.S. rock band Aerosmith has not explained what security concerns prompted it last week to cancel a near sell-out concert in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the show's promoter said on Tuesday.

"Our (preparations) were 90 percent ready when we got their cancellation letter one week before the concert," said Sarah Deshita of promoter Ismaya Live of the concert, which had been scheduled for May 11.

"We had got police permits and offered Aerosmith the best security we have, including having a lot of Marines at the venue...we're unsure of the safety concerns they're citing in their statement."

Jakarta was put on high terror alert last week after counter-terrorism police said they had foiled a planned attack on the Myanmar embassy.

It is the second major concert to be cancelled in Jakarta over the past year.

Pop star Lady Gaga was forced to pull out of her concert after a hardline Muslim group threatened to disrupt her performance, saying her performances were immoral.

The Grammy award-winning band, known for hits such as "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing", enjoys a big fan base in Indonesia. More than 85 percent of a total 15,000 tickets for the show had been sold.

Demand for live music has grown rapidly among Indonesia's young and growing middle class in recent years, with annual events like the Java Jazz festival now attracting major international artists.

Aerosmith is on the Asia-Pacific leg of a world tour, having played Australia and New Zealand last week. They will later perform in the Philippines and Japan.

(Reporting By Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Elaine Lies)