(Fixes typo in surname, paragraphs 18, 19 and 23)
By Thin Lei Win
PEMONGKONG, Indonesia, June 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I n early 2016, when fellow farmers were despairing over
plummeting yields linked to a major drought, Hamdi was busy
harvesting maize from his land.
He got 5.6 tonnes instead of the usual 4 tonnes from his
one-hectare (2.5-acre) plot, despite living in West Nusa
Tenggara, one of Indonesia's driest provinces where agriculture
is at the mercy of extreme weather such as that brought by the
El Nino climate pattern.
"El Nino did not affect those practicing conservation
agriculture, but those who weren't suffered a lot," the
38-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on a sunny
afternoon in Pemongkong village on Lombok island.
Hamdi, who goes by one name only, was among the first in his
village to adopt the natural farming method in October 2015,
just before El Nino hit.
He was initially attracted by talk of possible savings
because conservation agriculture requires less fertiliser, as
well as less labour for weeding and preparing land.
But the greatest benefit so far has been its ability to help
Hamdi weather the long drought.
Lombok farmers who practiced conservation agriculture were
more resilient to the effects of El Nino, harvesting about 70
percent more than those using traditional methods, according to
the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
"Conservation agriculture is about renewing the life of the
soil," said John Weatherson, an advisor to the FAO. "It's about
stabilising yield so when the shocks come, the farmers are
sitting pretty."
The method has always been around, but rising pressures from
a changing climate, growing population and shrinking arable land
have prompted "a search for more sustainable, ecologically
conscious practices", said Catherine Chan-Halbrendt, an expert
on the issue at the University of Hawaii.
In conservation agriculture, soil disturbance is kept to a
minimum, using permanent planting holes fertilised with compost
instead of chemicals.
The soil surface is covered with crop residues as mulch, and
farmers rotate crops or inter-crop between cereals and legumes.
These practices help reduce erosion and water run-off, and
increase soil fertility and crop yields, experts say.
Pemongkong villagers, who have tried the method for two
planting seasons, say yields have risen. Alongside lower costs
for fertilisers and labour, they have more money in their hands.
BETTER DIETS
Conservation agriculture is being adopted in other places,
including Siberia which has millions of hectares of degraded
cropland and Canada, where crop rotation has added organic
nitrogen to the soil and broken cycles of pests and diseases.
In Indonesia, growing nutritious plants as cover crops has
improved the diets of Pemongkong villagers, with many now eating
long beans, soya beans and mung beans regularly.
Saimah, 50, a rake-thin farmer whose two-hectare plot was
affected by El Nino, used to have just one meal a day, but her
crop yield has nearly doubled with conservation agriculture.
"Now we eat eggs regularly and meat once a month. I can
finally have savings," she said.
Despite its benefits, the concept was alien to many farmers
when the FAO introduced it in West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa
Tenggara, two eastern provinces with high food insecurity, low
rainfall and weak agricultural productivity, said Ageng
Herianto, the agency's assistant representative in Indonesia.
"The biggest challenge we faced was changing their
mindsets," Herianto said. Conventional farming requires heavy
soil preparation and burning of unwanted biomass, which releases
the carbon stored in it, contributing to climate change - none
of which happens with conservation agriculture.
The FAO partnered with the Indonesian Agency for
Agricultural Research and Development, and used demonstration
plots to show farmers the new approach.
It has now been taken up by nearly 13,000 farmers, and the
FAO is working with the Indonesian government to incorporate it
into national agricultural policy, the U.N. agency said.
CHALLENGES
Yet challenges remain, especially because many farmers are
so used to conventional practices.
The FAO provided Pemongkong villagers with high-quality
composite maize seeds produced through open pollination, which
can be reused several times and perform better during extreme
weather conditions, said Herianto.
Yet Hamdi, who enjoyed two successful planting seasons, has
no seeds left. He sold them all, partly because the price of
maize was so good, and partly because he was worried yields
would fall if he continued to use composite seeds.
For the coming season, he plans to revert to hybrid seeds,
which cost between 50,000 and 65,000 rupiah ($3.76-$4.89) per
kilo. Farmers say about 30 kg are needed per hectare.
"With hybrids, I know I will have to buy them every year and
I will spend more money," he said. "But hybrids are easier to
find in the market and more resistant to pests."
This highlights how much needs to be done for farmers to
grasp the pros and cons of different seed varieties, said FAO
advisor Weatherson, who practices conservation agriculture in
Swaziland where he lives.
Hybrid seeds have very high yield potential but require
irrigation, or at least predictable rainfall and good
fertilisation, he said.
"I think what the farmers need more than anything else is...
to be given all the technical advice they need to be able to
make informed decisions," he said.
($1 = 13,303.0000 rupiah)
