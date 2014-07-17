JAKARTA, July 17 Indonesia, the world's
third-largest coffee producer, is expected to produce 711,000
tonnes of coffee beans this year, an agriculture ministry
official said on Thursday, up 2.9 percent from the 691,000
tonnes produced in 2013.
Indonesia's cocoa bean production is expected to climb to
817,000 tonnes this year, up 14.7 percent from the 712,000
tonnes produced in 2013, Azwar Abubakar, who oversees production
of coffee and cocoa at the ministry, told reporters.
Natural rubber output in Southeast Asia's largest economy is
seen increasing this year to 3.2 million tonnes, up slightly
from 3.1 million tonnes produced in 2013, said Herdrajat
Natawijaya, director of perennial crops at the ministry.
Indonesia's white sugar output will reach 2.5 million tonnes
this year, below the previous government estimate of 2.9 million
tonnes because of effects from the El Nino weather phenomenon,
said Gamal Natsir, director general of plantation crops.
"There is still wet weather up to now, while sugarcane
actually needs dry weather ahead of the harvest season. Because
of the wet weather the sugar content of sugarcane stems has
dropped," Natsir said.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)