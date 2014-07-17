JAKARTA, July 17 Indonesia, the world's third-largest coffee producer, is expected to produce 711,000 tonnes of coffee beans this year, an agriculture ministry official said on Thursday, up 2.9 percent from the 691,000 tonnes produced in 2013.

Indonesia's cocoa bean production is expected to climb to 817,000 tonnes this year, up 14.7 percent from the 712,000 tonnes produced in 2013, Azwar Abubakar, who oversees production of coffee and cocoa at the ministry, told reporters.

Natural rubber output in Southeast Asia's largest economy is seen increasing this year to 3.2 million tonnes, up slightly from 3.1 million tonnes produced in 2013, said Herdrajat Natawijaya, director of perennial crops at the ministry.

Indonesia's white sugar output will reach 2.5 million tonnes this year, below the previous government estimate of 2.9 million tonnes because of effects from the El Nino weather phenomenon, said Gamal Natsir, director general of plantation crops.

"There is still wet weather up to now, while sugarcane actually needs dry weather ahead of the harvest season. Because of the wet weather the sugar content of sugarcane stems has dropped," Natsir said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)